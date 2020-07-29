LDP holding entry-level police officer examination

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The summer months are typically a busy time of the year for the Laurel Police Department. So far, nearly 19,000 incidents have been logged by LPD this year.
“We do between 32 and 33 thousand incident reports, calls for service every year,” Laurel Chief Tommy Cox said. “We’re pretty much on par for the same this year.”
With more incident reports than the county, Cox says it’s important for his department to be fully staffed.
“We generally run somewhere between seven to nine for each shift, but right now we’re at 50 officers and we have five slots available,” Cox said. “We’re budgeted for 55, that’s why we’re about to give our upcoming test.”
The entry level police officer examination test will be Saturday, August 29 at the Police Training Facility on Hillcrest Drive. Those interested in being part of the Laurel Police Department are encouraged to sign up at Human Resources located on the third floor of Laurel City Hall. The deadline to apply for the examination is August 26.
“That test for that day is a written test and it’s the first step, in several steps, in order to possibly become a Laurel Police officer,” Cox said.
Cox says he hopes to have a list of eligible candidates after all testing and interviews are completed.
“We lost a good bit of officers to the sheriff’s department the beginning of the year and it’s taking us a while to kind of recover from that,” Cox said. “We still work narcotics, we still work cases, we’re still on par with the complaint numbers. Being fully staffed is just going to allow us to expand and do other things. So, if you’ve ever thought about becoming a police officer, come join us, take the test, give it a shot. You never can tell.”
For more information on the examination, contact Chief Tommy Cox at the Laurel Police Department.
