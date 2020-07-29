LDP holding entry-level police officer examination

“We lost a good bit of officers to the sheriff’s department the beginning of the year and it’s taking us a while to kind of recover from that,” Cox said. “We still work narcotics, we still work cases, we’re still on par with the complaint numbers. Being fully staffed is just going to allow us to expand and do other things. So, if you’ve ever thought about becoming a police officer, come join us, take the test, give it a shot. You never can tell.”