Laurel School District delays school start date

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel School District announced Wednesday the start date for school will be pushed back by two weeks.
In a Facebook post, the district said classes will now start on Aug. 24 while teachers will report to work on Aug. 14.
“Parents, teachers, community members. We’ve been listening. We’ve been monitoring the plan and monitoring the effects of the virus daily. Because of that, we have decided that it is best for us to move school back two weeks,” Superintendent Dr. Toy Watts said in a Facebook video.
The extra two weeks will give the district time to complete preparations to protect students and staff against the spread of COVID-19 and receive safety supplies that have been ordered.
The district said it will also be providing a virtual only option for pre-kindergartner and kindergarten students.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.