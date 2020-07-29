Jefferson Davis Co. man pleads guilty to heroin, gun charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jefferson Davis faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges Wednesday.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi announced 31-year-old Adonis Edwards, of Carson, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Edwards was indicted on Jan. 29 for the sale of heroin and Smith & Wesson .357 revolver.
U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett will sentence Edwards on Nov. 18.
In addition to prison time, Edwards faces up to a $1 million fine.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Agency and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shundral Cole.
