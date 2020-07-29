Dixie EPA administrators detail how grant will increase broadband service

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dixie Electric Power Association is one of 15 Mississippi electric power cooperatives to receive federal grants to provide high-speed internet service to unserved or underserved rural residents.
A total of $65 million in grants was awarded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The funds are administered by the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff.
The electric cooperatives will have to provide another $65 million in matching funds.
Dixie EPA plans to install fiber for the broadband service project in two phases.
The first phase should wrap up by Dec. 30.
Phase two is expected to be complete by June of 2021.
A total of about 1,400 homes in Jones, Perry and Wayne counties will be included in the new service.
To learn more about the project, call 601-425-2535 or go online to dixieepa.com.
