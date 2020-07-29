Collins man faces life in prison for meth conspiracy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 24-year-old Collins man could spend the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty Tuesday to conspiring to sell methamphetamine.
Reshun Goudy was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in a federal indictment on July 24, 2019.
Prosecutors said on February 12, 2019, Goudy and others conspired to sell a quarter pound of methamphetamine. The indictment said tests from a Drug Enforcement Administration crime lab showed the drugs to be 96% pure.
Goudy will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett on Nov. 18. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and $10 million in fines.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.