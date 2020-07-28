Waynesboro restaurant to open in historic downtown building

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A historic building in downtown Waynesboro will soon be a new destination for dining.
The old Stanford Law Firm building is being renovated to become The Stanford Steakhouse.
It will be a family friendly restaurant and will keep the charm of the old building while incorporating new features to serve the public.
No attention to detail was spared as the old bricks and mortar compliment the new ornately arched wooden window frames and doors, while the law firm’s library of legal books adorn their familiar bookshelves in their new home.
Once completed, The Stanford Steakhouse will employ around 30 people.
Owner Alicia Cochran says they will be offering more than just steak. Seafood will also be on the menu as well as a bar where drinks will be served.
“Once it’s finished, in the main dining area we’ll have booths, tables for families, date night or whatever,” Cochran said. “And then the building next to it will be the bar area with the kitchen in the back, and then the building next to it will be the courtyard, which will have a kids area, a lounge area, a fireplace, couches and things like that.”
The building can also be used as a venue for weddings and other large gathering events.
Built back in the 1930s, the building was originally Bedsole’s Department Store before the Stanford Law Firm moved in.
