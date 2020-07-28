6-vehicle pileup in Jones County injures 2 people

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A six-vehicle pileup on Interstate 59 in Jones County left two people with moderate injuries.
Moselle, Southwest, South Jones and Sandersville firefighters responded to the crash in the southbound lane just north of exit 78 around 1:27 p.m., according to a Jones County Fire Council news release.
Firefighters provided emergency medical care and helped control traffic, which was backed up for over two miles.
According to the Jones County Fire Council, a red Dodge Ram reported to be driving at a high rate of speed clipped a Toyota Tundra before rear ending an 18-wheeler. The Ram sustained major damage, and three other vehicles sustained minor damage after the pile up.
An ambulance transported two people with moderate injuries to the hospital. Others involved refused medical transport and only had minor injuries, if any.
Mississippi Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.
According to the Jones County Fire Council, water and heavy rain is believed to have contributed to the crash.
