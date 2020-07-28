TEC partners with Southern Pine Electric to provide Internet to rural customers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Broadband Internet provider TEC is teaming up with Southern Pine Electric to provide high-speed Internet to the co-op’s members.
Construction on the project to provide fiber Internet and other services to thousands of rural customers is set to begin in 2021, according to TEC company executives.
Currently, TEC serves more than 20,000 customers in Mississippi and four other southeastern states. Southern Pine Electric has more than 10,000 miles of line and 65,000 meters.
