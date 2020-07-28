Reunion of WWII soldiers at Camp Shelby postponed

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has prompted organizers of an upcoming reunion of World War II soldiers at Camp Shelby to postpone the event for several months.
Nearly 150 people, including about one dozen World War II veterans, were expected to attend a reunion of the 65th Infantry Division at the post in October.
Administrators with the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby say the reunion has been rescheduled for March of 2021 due to COVID-19.
The 65th Infantry Division trained at Camp Shelby during 1943 and 1944 and served in Europe from January of 1945 until the war ended in May of that year.
