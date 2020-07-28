Rain today and tomorrow, hit-or-miss showers expected for the weekend

We started off this morning with a few showers, cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Widespread showers and T-Storms will fire later this morning and into the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
We’ll see another good chance of showers and T-Storms tomorrow. Highs will only be in the mid 80s.The sun will return as rain chances go down on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low 90s.
This weekend will be partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss shower. Highs will stay in the low 90s.
