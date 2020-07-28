Petal police ask for help locating stolen truck

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a stolen pickup truck.
The truck is a two-tone 1995 Ford F-150 stolen from Petal on the night on July 23 or the morning of July 24.
At the time it was stolen, the truck had Mississippi tag FR1 9310.
The truck was spotted on video around 34th Avenue and Mandalay Drive in Hattiesburg Street and Mandalay.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the truck, you are asked to contact the Petal Police Department at 601-544-5331.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.