Miss. Sales Tax Holiday is Friday, July 31

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday is nearly here, and there’s a few things you should know before you head to the stores.
The holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 31 and runs until midnight on Saturday, August 1.
Clothing items and school supplies below $100 are eligible. That applies to the price of each item individually--not your total. Clothing rentals do not qualify.
This means you can get the tax discount on two pairs of shoes that total $110, but not for one pair that retails for $100 by itself.
Sales that drop items under $100 qualify for the tax discount, but shoppers cannot use a buy one get one free sale to qualify.
Eligible items ordered through mail, telephone or internet will count toward the Sales Tax Holiday if they are ordered on July 31. Shipping and handling does not count toward the $100 threshold.
Click here to see which items are eligible and not eligible for the discount.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.