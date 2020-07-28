Medical professionals, community leaders voice opposition to medical marijuana initiative

“People will take the money that they should be using to live their lives and end up using it toward marijuana,” McCullum said. “One of the biggest damages it does in the community, it destroys families man. I’ve been going to the prison in Leakesville for 30 years. I’ve counseled a lot of people that go in and out of prison system. I’ve never met one in over the past 30 years that said, ‘Man, I sure am glad I tried that marijuana when I was 16 [or] 14.‘”