Local NFL players stay season ready with help from Traction Sports

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2020 NFL season has already thrown some new and unexpected challenges to players this year. A group of NFL players from around the Pine Belt spent their off-season training together to stay in top shape for training camp with the help of Traction Sports Performance Mississippi in Hattiesburg. The ringleader behind it all was Johnny Smith, who serves as the Director of Sports Performance at Traction. His clients include 49ers’ Nick Mullens and Tarvarius Moore, Colts center Javon Patterson, Chiefs rookie defensive back BoPete Keyes, Eagles rookie wide receiver Quez Watkins and many more.