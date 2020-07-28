Lamar Co. pharmacist sentenced for role in healthcare fraud scheme

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lamar County pharmacist involved in a wide-spread healthcare insurance fraud scheme was sentenced Tuesday morning to a year and a day in federal prison.
Jason May, co-owner and pharmacist at Advantage Pharmacy, also was ordered to pay $182.5 million in restitution by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Keith Starrett.
May also will be on three years of probation upon his release from federal prison.
May was the first of the scheme’s conspirators to cooperate with federal investigators, which went a long way in a sentence that was reduced from what could have ranged from two and a half to three years.
Starrett cited that cooperation and also pointed out that May was not involved in any of the schemes that set up shell companies to avoid paying taxes on the profits from the insurance fraud.
Three Pine Belt residents at the heart of the wide-spread fraud that bilked health-insurance providers out of more than $500 million were sentenced to federal prison last week.
Hope Thomley, 53, a co-owner of Advantage Pharmacy, was sentenced to a total of 14 years for conspiracy to commit health-insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Randy Thomley, 61, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison, with three years of supervised release to follow for attempt and conspiracy.
Glenn “Doyle” Beach received the maximum sentence of 10 years for conspiracy to commit health-insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
