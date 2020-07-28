Jones Co. supervisors appoint interim justice court judge for District 2

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors has appointed Noel A. Rogers as interim justice court judge for District Two.
Rogers was appointed during a special-called meeting Tuesday.
The meeting comes after Gov. Tate Reeves’ appointment of Billie Graham as judge for the 19th Chancery Court District, which in turn created the vacancy in Jones County.
Graham was previously serving her third term as justice court judge for District Two.
Five candidates were interviewed during the special meeting: Jack Armstrong, Noel A. Rogers, Thomas R. (Sonny) Saul, Jerry D. Sharp and Marian Allen.
Each candidate received 30 minutes to speak on their background, experience and answer questions from the supervisors. Two of the candidates, Saul and Sharp, were not in attendance and had their interviews conducted through the phone.
After the interviews, the supervisors individually voted on a candidate.
In a 4-1 vote, Rogers was selected. The Jones County Board of Supervisors then unanimously voted on his appointment.
Rogers will serve as interim justice court judge for District Two until Nov. 3, when a special election will be held. Rodger says he plans to run to continue in his newly-appointed position.
Rogers will be sworn-in Tuesday at the Jones County Courthouse in Laurel.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.