On hydroxychloroquine, Dr. Dobbs says ‘there is no evidence of benefit unfortunately'

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dr. Dobbs has given his opinion on the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, saying there is, unfortunately, no evidence of it helping those suffering from the coronavirus.
“The science around Hydroxychloroquine in real clinical trials continues to accumulate - there is no evidence of benefit unfortunately,” he wrote on Twitter.
He then cited a recent study by The New England Journal of Medicine in which they found that among patients with COVID-19, hydroxychloroquine with or without the antibiotic azithromycin did not improve clinical status at two weeks as compared with standard care.
Many studies have also concluded that hydroxychloroquine does not help when treating COVID-19 patients and may even cause some to experience heart problems. In June, the FDA revoked the emergency use authorization of hydroxychloroquine, determining that it was ineffective in treating COVID-19.
Other studies, though, including one from the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, found that treatment with hydroxychloroquine and in combination with azithromycin “was associated with reduction in COVID-19 associated mortality.”
President Trump has admitted to taking hydroxychloroquine in the past and has continued to praise the drug.
“A lot of good things have come out,” President Trump said regarding hydroxychloroquine. “You’d be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the front-line workers. Before you catch it. The front-line workers, many, many are taking it.”
The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., was temporarily suspended from Twitter Monday evening after sharing a video of doctors touting the use of hydroxchloroquine in fighting COVID-19. The doctors in the video also said masks did not prevent the coronavirus.
Because Twitter said the video spread misinformation, Trump Jr. was made to take the video down and his account was locked for 12 hours.
President Trump also retweeted a section of the video, but his account was not suspended. Twitter has since deleted the video from its site, as has YouTube. Facebook is also working to delete the video.
