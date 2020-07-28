HPSD releases Restart and Recovery plan for hybrid return to school

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Public School District released an updated Restart and Recovery plan Tuesday outlining students’ return to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan pushes back the original school start date from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10.
Under the plan, Pre-K through third grade students will attend school in-person Monday through Friday, while fourth grade through 11th grade students will alternate days between in-person classes and online instruction.
Seniors will do online instruction only during school hours, though 12th graders in need of a state tested area course for graduation will have to attend the course in-person. Online instruction for seniors will be through Schoology and Edgenuity.
Fourth grade through 11th grade students will be divided into groups that attend school on alternating days depending on the first letter of the student’s last name. When students are not at school for face-to-face instruction, they will utilize online learning at designated times through Google Classroom or Schoology.
Students whose last name begins with the letters A through J (Purple Group) will report to school on Aug. 10. Students whose last names begin with the letters K through Z (Gold Group) will report to school on Aug. 11.
School administrators will work with parents and guardians to ensure siblings with different last names will attend classes in the same group.
All schools will start at the normal time but will dismiss one hour earlier.
Eligible high school students will be enrolled in one or more dual enrollment courses. High school students enrolled in two-year CTE programs are allowed to attend daily.
The district is also allowing a Virtual Learning Option for students in which 100% of course work will be done virtually. For this option, a parent or legal guardian must complete the registration process and turn in the completed Virtual Learning Option consent form to your child’s school.
Students who choose not to attend classes in-person will not be allowed to participate in extracurricular or athletic activities, unless those extracurricular activities and sports take place virtually.
The plan also calls for students to wear face coverings on buses and at school.
