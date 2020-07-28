East Jasper P-16 Council hosting mask drive for students

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - As everyone prepares for an unusual return to school, one Heidelburg community organization continues to work on bridging the gap between officials and the community. The East Jasper P-16 Community Council and Parent Committee is hosting a mask drive for students.
P-16 Councils are made up of community members who work to build relationships between parents and schools.
Normally, the East Jasper P-16 Community Council and Parent Committee would be planning in-person workshops in Heidelburg. The hope for those workshops is to connect the school district officials, parents, and community members. But with COVID-19, President Monique Bridges says there are still plenty of online resources that the committee is offering to help answer parents’ questions and prepare for the return to schools.
Right now, the East Jasper P-16 Council is planning Zoom sessions to answer questions about the upcoming school year.
“We are going to let you know when we start having our face-to-face meetings, and we want more people involved, more parents involved, also the community members,” Bridges said.
Their goal is to bring the entire community of Heidelberg together to make sure children can return to school safely. And that’s why Bridges is asking anyone who can to donate to a mask drive. The donated masks will be given to schools for students who may lose or forget theirs.
“You may say, ‘I don’t have any kids in the school.' It doesn’t mean anything, at the end of the day you have a niece, you have a nephew or you may have a cousin, or there may be a child that needs you that’s not even a relative to you,” Bridges said.
The council is asking for new cloth masks in all sizes. Bandanna style masks cannot be accepted. If possible, please provide masks in neutral colors allowed by the school district.
The council will be accepting mask donations Wednesday, July 29 at the Jasper County Nutrition Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.