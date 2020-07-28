COVID-19 challenges school budgets as students prepare to return

“One of the most notable things are 50 gallon drum hand sanitizers that we’ve ordered for all of our schools,” said Laurel School District Superintendent Toy L. Watts. “We’ve ordered face shields for all of our teachers as well as Plexiglas dividers for all of our teachers that are doing small group, markers on the floor to demonstrate social distancing in hallways, masks, we’ve purchased additional masks because masks will be required.”