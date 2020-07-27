Wayne County Schools being sanitized before classes start

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County School District has employed a national company, ABM, to clean and disinfect all the schools in preparation for the students to safely go back to their classes.
The company uses traditional methods of cleaning as well as various machines, including foggers, that deliver a higher level of cleaning and safety.
Using these machines makes cleaning fast and allows for the job to be done in between classes.
Michael Payne, account manager for the Wayne County School District, says that the company is a specialist and is used in many school districts around the state.
“We have machines that we can use to make it really fast,” Payne said. “We have a touchless cleaner that goes in and we can hit the classrooms fast, and we can fog the bathrooms in between periods and then come back and wipe the excess up. The classrooms themselves are going to be at a minimum once a day being completely disinfected and then the bathrooms will be two to three times a day, including the Commons areas will be wiped down, disinfected, all the high-traffic areas two to three times a day.”
School in Wayne County will start on Aug. 10 and parents are urged to go ahead and register their kids.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.