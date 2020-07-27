‘Tiger Connect’ training sessions offer resources to HPSD parents

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The school year is beginning soon, and the Hattiesburg Public School District is helping parents prepare for an unusual year with virtual training sessions called “Tiger Connect.”
Director of curriculum and instruction, Tonsa Vaughn, says it’s all about connections.
“Just as the name says, it’s an opportunity to connect, to strengthen those connections between home and school,” Vaughn said.
Tiger Connect is a series of Google Hangout Training Sessions every Tuesday at noon and 6 p.m. this summer. The online training sessions provide parents with information and resources for the upcoming school year.
The sessions address different topics each week, ranging from cyber safety to registration information.
Vaughn says the school district saw a need for more resources for parents.
“After COVID-19, we realized that many of our parents were struggling with a lot of the technology at home so we proceeded to create a series of how-to videos,” Vaughn said.
Those how-to videos then became video calls where parents can join live and ask questions.
“It’s also an opportunity for our parents to really be hands-on with the district office staff and ask us questions,” Vaughn said.
Parents can sign up to get the session link texted to their phone, or by going onto the Hattiesburg Public School District FaceBook page events, clicking the event link, and joining the meeting.
Vaughn knows that the at-home learning option for this year will require help from parents.
“We are determined to do what is best, what is right, that is going to encourage the educational process for our students and continue to help them to grow, and our parents are a vital part of that process,” she said. “And ensuring that they are educated and have what they need to support the at-home learning process, that is our goal.”
Tiger Connect training sessions will continue every Tuesday this summer at noon and 6 p.m. The sessions will transition into the school year as well.
“This is just the start of it,” Vaughn said. “We do have a plan. It’s very preliminary to speak of it, but this definitely will be a piece of how we support the at-home learning process for our parents.”
Parents can watch recordings of all the previous sessions and topics by going to the Hattiesburg Public School Youtube.
