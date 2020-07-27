Petal graduate receives Bounds Scholarship from MASS

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Lorin Brown, recent graduate of Petal High School, is one of 10 Mississippi students receiving $1,000 scholarships from the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents.
The Bounds Scholarship for Excellence rewards outstanding students excelling in leadership, community service and extracurricular activities.
Recipients also must meet academic requirements and be recommended by their superintendents.
“The Bounds Scholarship program celebrates students who not only demonstrate a clear commitment to excellence but also seek to be responsible leaders in their careers and communities,” said Dr. Phil Burchfield, MASS executive director.
Brown received the Dixie Electric Youth Leadership Award and the Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish award. Additionally, she was a state champion in the Health Occupations Students of America Prepared Speaking competition.
Brown served as Student Council president and she was also ambassador on the National Society of High School Scholars.
She plans to attend Millsaps College and major in neuroscience and cognitive studies.
Learn more about MASS here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.