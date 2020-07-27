Patrick’s Monday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning with a few showers, cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Widespread showers and T-Storms will fire later this morning and into the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
We’ll see another good chance of showers and T-Storms tomorrow. Highs will only be in the mid 80s. Rain chances will go down some on Wednesday and Thursday but we could still see some scattered t-storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Friday and into this weekend will be mostly sunny with maybe a stray shower. Highs will warm back up into the low 90s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.