MSDH reports 653 additional COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 653 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday with six additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,501.
The total number of cases reported in Mississippi is now at 52,957, with 35,071 presumed recoveries.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the additional cases announced Monday should not be taken as an indication that the state has seen much improvement.
“I wouldn’t be too comfortable with the 600 number,” Dobbs said. “We frequently have a little bit of a drop after the weekend.”
In hospitals, there are currently 949 hospitalized patients that have been confirmed to have COVID-19, with an additional 230 patients suspected of having COVID-19.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 6,637 COVID-19 cases and 186 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 540 cases; 8 deaths
- Forrest: 1,428 cases; 46 deaths
- Greene: 200 cases; 10 deaths
- Jasper: 341 cases; 6 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 177 cases; 5 deaths
- Jones: 1,591 cases; 56 deaths
- Lamar: 972 cases; 11 deaths
- Marion: 516 cases; 16 deaths
- Perry: 179 cases; 7 deaths
- Wayne: 693 cases; 21 deaths
You can see the cases by county breakdown in the interactive map below:
A total of 442,848 COVID-19 tests have been given statewide, according to MSDH.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
