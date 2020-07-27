Mississippi educators surveyed overwhelmingly vote against traditional return to school

“Educators are fearful for our health and the health of our students. We are worried about our families and our students’ families. With the number of COVID cases growing daily, the absence of leadership from our state’s top education officials has been disheartening to say the least. We are in the midst of a statewide crisis, and while we would typically defer to a school district knowing their communities’ specific needs better than anyone, this is markedly different. It is now time for the Department of Education to step in and provide meaningful, standardized guidance,” said MAE in a statement.