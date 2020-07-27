Mississippi 30-day Fund partners with Cooperative Energy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi 30 Day Fund announced a new partnership with Cooperative Energy Monday.
Cooperative Energy donated $30,000 to the fun, which will go directly to Mississippi’s small businesses suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In keeping with Cooperative Principle #7: Concern for Community, our partnership with the MS 30 Day Fund supports our mission to impact the communities where we live, serve and work. We strongly believe that helping our neighbor and lending a hand keeps our communities vibrant for generations to come,” said Christa Bishop, executive vice president/chief communications officer at Cooperative Energy.
The Mississippi 30 Day Fund is a nonprofit established to help small businesses struggling with decreased revenue due to COVID-19.
“Small businesses are vital to communities that Cooperative Energy and our Members serve. The MS 30 Day Fund is truly Mississippians helping Mississippians - a way to help our neighbors in uncertain economic times. Our hope is that these funds will be the catalyst needed to keep these small businesses open and foster opportunities to create jobs for Mississippians,” said Mitch Stringer, director of economic development for Cooperative Energy.
Cooperative Energy’s donation will help serve hundreds of small businesses that have requested assistance from the fund.
“The donation by Cooperative Energy reflects their commitment for assisting the needs in regions they serve. With their help, we will be able to give even more small businesses a lifeline they may need to stay viable in the coming months,” said Brian Sanderson, native of Pascagoula and cofounder of the Fund.
“Since we started this project, we have simultaneously been overwhelmed by two patterns: the overwhelming need our state’s small businesses face, and the incredible generosity our fellow Mississippians have displayed,” said Marie Sanderson, native of Jackson and cofounder of the Fund. “Cooperative Energy’s support is going to make a sizable and tangible impact on many small businesses throughout the state.”
The Mississippi 30 Day Fund has provided assistance to more than 50 businesses since launching on June 8, totaling over $160,000 in aid.
Other corporate sponsors of the fund include CSpire, Sanderson Farms, the Blackburn Group, BradfordO’Keefe Funeral Homes, Atmos Energy, McNeely Plastics, and Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance.
Struggling small businesses can request up to $3,000 in funding with no strings attached.
“Cooperative Energy’s donation will allow us to make that many more phone calls to businesses to notify them that they will receive the funds--phone calls typically met with tears and shouts of joy. Every dollar raised goes directly towards helping the individuals on the other side of the phone. We are so grateful for Cooperative Energy’s support,” said Julia Grant, native of Gulfport and Executive Director of the Fund.
You can find out more info on the Mississippi 30 Day Fund or donate at www.ms30dayfund.com.
