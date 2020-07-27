Lamar County officials urge residents to follow mask mandate

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Last week, Gov. Tate Reeves added Lamar County to the list of COVID-19 hotspots under a mask mandate.
Under the executive order, people must wear masks while inside businesses.
Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits said the county was already requiring masks in all county buildings.
Waits said the Board of Supervisors is strongly encouraging citizens to abide by the mask mandate.
“It’s difficult to go out and enforce, obviously, it’s a lot of people,” Waits said. “We are calling on their common sense and their sense of responsibility to those in their community and family. If putting on a mask in these situations is what we have to do to get through it, then we’re asking everybody to please do that.
All county community centers will also stay closed until Aug. 31.
