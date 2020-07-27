Lamar Co. School District pushes back school start date

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County School District has made changes to its reopening plan.
The school board voted Monday morning to delay the start of the school year by one week. It will now start on Aug. 17.
The school board also voted to make a change to the district’s dress code that will require all students and staff to were masks. In the original plan, masks were only required on school buses.
The district will continue to offer at home learning options for those students who choose to not return to campus in the fall.
Students taking the virtual option will be able to participate in extracurricular activities as long as they meet all other requirements.
