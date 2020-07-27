Inmates who escaped Jefferson Davis County Jail still at large

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement officers are still looking for two inmates who escaped from the Jefferson Davis County Jail last week.
The escape happened around 8:30 last Thursday.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Marcus Bridges and Desmond Fortenberry are considered extremely dangerous.
Fortenberry was arrested earlier in July after being wanted on a warrant for murder in Jefferson Davis County.
There’s no word on the direction of travel but there are multiple agencies involved in the search.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.