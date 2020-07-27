Inmates who escaped Jefferson Davis County Jail still at large

L to R: Marcus Bridges and Desmond Fortenberry (Source: Lawrence County Sheriff's Department)
By Jalen Dogan | July 27, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT - Updated July 27 at 11:09 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement officers are still looking for two inmates who escaped from the Jefferson Davis County Jail last week.

The escape happened around 8:30 last Thursday.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Marcus Bridges and Desmond Fortenberry are considered extremely dangerous.

Fortenberry was arrested earlier in July after being wanted on a warrant for murder in Jefferson Davis County.

There’s no word on the direction of travel but there are multiple agencies involved in the search.

