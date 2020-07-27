Fatal crash in Hattiesburg, one dead, investigation ongoing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police responded to a deadly accident in the 200 block of Thornhill Drive around 2:45 a.m. this morning.
A 2012 Ford Fiesta and 2013 Mazda 6, were both found in the wooded area in the 200 block of Thornhill Drive.
The driver of a Ford Fiesta was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two female passengers were transported with injuries.
The driver of the Mazda 6 was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
