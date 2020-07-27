Fatal crash in Hattiesburg, one dead, investigation ongoing

Fatal crash in Hattiesburg, one dead, investigation ongoing
Multiple fire departments and law enforcement on scene of fatal car accident on 17 bypass. (Source: WMBF News)
By Jalen Dogan | July 27, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT - Updated July 27 at 11:46 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police responded to a deadly accident in the 200 block of Thornhill Drive around 2:45 a.m. this morning.

A 2012 Ford Fiesta and 2013 Mazda 6, were both found in the wooded area in the 200 block of Thornhill Drive.

The driver of a Ford Fiesta was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two female passengers were transported with injuries.

The driver of the Mazda 6 was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.