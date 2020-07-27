Charges filed against Perry County Board president

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Roxanna Whatley filed charges of assault against the Perry County Board of Supervisors President Bobby Bolton on Thursday after an altercation that happened at a Board meeting.
New Augusta Police Chief Christy Carona said a warrant was issued for Bolton on Friday. Bolton turned himself in and was taken into custody.
Judge Paul B. Johnson released Bolton on his own recognizance Friday.
The court date is set for Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Municipal Courthouse in New Augusta.
Whatley claims she was trying to enter the Board meeting when Bolton shoved her.
