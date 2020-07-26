Cook Library at USM almost done renovating

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Renovation of the Joseph Anderson Cook Library on The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Hattiesburg campus is almost finished.
This $12 million renovation project started last year in the spring, with an estimated completion date of January 2021. The work is supported by state bond funds, as well as $1.7 million in private gifts toward the Bower Academic Center, which is found inside the library.
The project involves the total renovation of the first and second floors of Cook Library, along with upgrades to other service areas on those floors.
Some upgrades to the library include:
- New administrative offices
- A computer lab
- One-on-one tutoring space
- New LED lighting
- Program space for student support services
- Career advising and student retention
- iTech help desk
“The transformation of Cook Library will mean users will be able to better access resources to help them progress successfully in their studies,” said Dr. John Eye, Dean of Libraries at USM. “I am very excited that our library faculty and staff will be able to work much more efficiently in these newly designed spaces, and the library as a whole is much more inviting with the new flooring and finishes.”
Another feature of the renovation is the Bower Academic Center, named in honor of Jeff Bower, a former player and head coach of the USM football team. The center is designed so that USM’s Athletics Department offers greater assistance to student-athletes in the pursuit of educational endeavors.
“This is a landmark project for Southern Miss. Its completion will allow us to maximize our ability to provide academic resources that assist students in their journey to graduation,” said Dr. Chris Crenshaw, Senior Associate Vice President for Facilities Planning and Management.
The libraries’ vast array of e-books, e-journals, streaming media and other online content will continue to be available to students 24/7 from anywhere with an internet connection.
All USM libraries are scheduled to open on Aug. 3.
For more information, go here.
