Parents turn to home-schooling as coronavirus outbreak continues

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many school districts are re-adjusting their reopening plans this week due to COVID-19 concerns.
Parents are wondering if sending their kids back this semester is the best idea. Some say they’re turning to home-schooling for the first time.
A back to school kick off event was in Madison Saturday..
Christian Home Educators Connection hosted the event for home schooling families to learn about actives and classes their children can join.
Everyone is outdoors to reduce the risk of COVID-19, which is also driving some parents to this tent to talk to Cher Adams.
“...It is immensely popular this year because of COVID. the biggest thing is that many parents were forced to home-school suddenly and/or I should say school at home. They’re wanting it to be more flexible for their families. So now they’re opting just --- let’s just do the home school thing. "
Adams has been a home schooling mom for years and understands how difficult it can be for parents to start the process.
“....it’s like drinking from a fire hydrant when you get online and you look at home school curriculum. So we can really help them out by sending them to different people to talk about what’s work for their families.”
And that is why James Upton and his wife came to the CHEC organizers.
He plans to home school his second grade daughter this year.
“...We decided, really with what’s been going on lately to uncertainty that there’s a lot of things we can’t do right now. There’s a lot of things that we don’t have in our control and so my wife and I just decided that we would take what we have control over and do the best we can with it.”
Upton says apart from the virus concerns, he believes his daughter could excel in this alternative learning style.
“Our daughter is really social and so that was the thing that was kind of holding us back. We didn’t want to take that away from her and I think we’re confident now that those opportunities are still there.”
Members of CHEC say at least 70 people at the event came by to learn about home schooling options this weekend.
