Man, teen who drowned in Bouie River identified

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - We now know the names of the man and teen who drowned in the Bouie River in Forrest County on Friday.
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the drowning victims as 39-year-old Daniel Osorio Chavez and 17-year-old Gaspar Vasquez Velasquez. Klem said they were from Guatemala.
Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said Chavez and Velasquez had been fishing in the river with family members Friday afternoon when the pair decided to get into the water to cool off.
Family members told first responders Chavez and Velasquez couldn’t swim and were swept away when they stepped into deeper water.
Rescue crews worked into the evening to find the pair but had to call off the search after dark. Crews resumed their search early Saturday morning.
Divers found the first body around 9:30 a.m. and located the second around 10:45 a.m. Authorities said they were found about a quarter mile north of the Leaf River Bridge in about 8 to 10 feet of water.
