1 deputy killed, another injured in Monroe Co. accident

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WCBI) - Monroe County is mourning the loss of a deputy sheriff following a Saturday night accident.
Deputy Dylan Pickle, 24, died from his injuries at a Tupelo hospital.
Sheriff Kevin Crook says the deputy died hours after he and a second deputy were hit by a vehicle while conducting a safety checkpoint.
Monroe Deputy Zach Wilbanks, 27, is hospitalized.
The accident is still under investigation.
The Starkville Police Department as well as hundreds of others on social media are expressing their condolences.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.