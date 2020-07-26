Coast gym owner helping people combat ‘quarantine 15’

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’ve stepped on the scale lately and noticed you’ve gained a few extra pounds, you’re not alone.
The pandemic has disrupted all of our lives, creating the perfect storm for putting on the pounds.
Rashad Roper is all about helping people get in shape. He’s the owner of Train Stop Boot Camp and Fitness in Gulfport. He’s been busy these last few months helping his clients battle the dreaded “quarantine 15.”
Roper said the quarantine led many people to eat more and exercise less.
“At the beginning of the quarantine, when they didn’t know what to do, they were definitely gaining the weight. I had clients gain 20 to 30 pounds over the whole quarantine, and they didn’t know what to do. They’re like ‘hold up, I’m not used to this,‘” he said.
He said interest in his boot camp programs has grown since the pandemic started as people look for a way to lose the weight.
He's started making virtual workouts for those who don't want to go to a gym.
“They don’t have to just be sitting on their couch and have nothing to do, and the great thing about what I do is I actually record the videos, and get on there with them, and talk to them, and workout with them,” he said.
Most importantly, Roper said to watch what you eat. It’s easy to grab a soda or chips, but he said making healthier choices will make a big difference.
“The eating is the number one thing because what you put in your body is what pretty much what it’s going to reflect, and it doesn’t have to be. I tell people, fitness is a lifestyle, it’s not a life sentence,” he said.
Roper also encourages people to stay motivated.
“Keep moving, keep exercising. Exercising always makes me feel better. Hopefully, it’ll help them feel better as well, but as I always say, failure is not an option, so just keep pushing man, keep swinging,” Roper said.
