Afternoon and evening showers possible through next week

Overnight Sunday, expect humid conditions along with cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid-70s. On Monday and Tuesday, expect it to be mostly cloudy with mainly afternoon and early-evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-80s. On Wednesday, expect a 50% chance for mainly afternoon and early-evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid-70s. Thursday through Sunday, expect partly cloudy skies with a chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in in the lower 90s and lows in the 70s.