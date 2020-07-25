Taylorsville’s Ty Keyes commits to Tulane

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Ty Keyes – the quarterback who has 45 wins to just two losses and a couple of state championships in three seasons at Taylorsville – has been courted by a number of Division I programs since his freshman year of high school.
He passed over many to choose Tulane on Friday. The four-star recruit committed to the Green Wave via Twitter, thanking his family, teammates and coaches who supported him throughout the process.
Keyes held offers from Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Auburn, Oregon, Indiana and Louisiana-Lafayette, among other schools. Ranked No. 6 among ESPN’s top Mississippi prospects, Keyes is believed to be one of the highest-rated players to commit to Tulane in the modern era.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound quarterback is just 3,120 yards and 40 touchdowns shy of St. Stanislaus grad Myles Brennan’s state passing records.
Keyes enters his senior season with 12,019 career passing yards, 125 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
