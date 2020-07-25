National Guard’s 155th Brigade participates in intensive training at Camp Shelby

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of Mississippi’s largest National Guard unit are at Camp Shelby this weekend, participating in a training exercise to prepare them for possible overseas deployment.
About 3,500 soldiers in the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team are taking part in an XCTC, or Exportable Combat Training Capability.
The goal is to get the unit ready for a trip to the National Training Center in California in 2021.
“There’s only five armored brigade combat teams in the National Guard, we call them ABCT’s,” said Col. Bobby Ginn, commander of Camp Shelby. “Mississippi is very fortunate to have one of those, and a lot of history there. And without a doubt, we feel like the 155th is the very most competent and capable ABCT in this country, for sure.”
The training will wrap up in the first week of August.
