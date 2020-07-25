Miss. woman’s mask making mission continues after she dies from COVID-19

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WCBI) - When COVID-19 began to spread, Ann Adams started making cloth face coverings for people.
In early June, Ann, and her husband Mike, who worked at North Mississippi Medical Center, were diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Mike recovered, but Ann died.
Mike Adams is now working with Ann’s long time friend, to recruit volunteers who can make masks and help keep her mission alive.
”We’ve got all this material she had so we’re getting some sewers, cutters, and we are going to start passing our masks. We are so excited and I’m so proud for him doing this. Just to save her memory cause I have some precious memories of her.”
Volunteers are needed now so the masks can be distributed during a Back to School Drive Thru Event. That event takes place August 2nd at 2 pm at the American Legion on Highway 145.
If you want to help, contact the Junior Women’s League of Monroe County through their Facebook Page.
