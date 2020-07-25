Man shot early Saturday morning in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Saturday morning.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded to a report of a shooting on Martin Luther King Avenue just before 1 a.m.
While officers were investigating, they received word that a 32-year-old man had showed up to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.
Moore said the person who was shot did not provide further details to police, but the shooting is still under investigation.
If you have any information that could help detectives, you’re asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.