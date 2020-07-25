Laurel wins 2020 WDAM Blood Bowl

Laurel wins 2020 WDAM Blood Bowl
WDAM Blood Bowl (Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff | July 25, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT - Updated July 25 at 5:57 PM

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Every year, WDAM 7 teams up with Vitalant to host the Blood Bowl blood drive, a week-long competition between cities to see who can collect the most donations of life-saving blood.

This year, Laurel took the crown by collecting 122 units of blood. Last year’s winner, Waynesboro, came in a close second with 101 units collected.

During the 2020 WDAM Blood Bowl, eight cities and the Vitalant Hattiesburg Collection Center came together to collect a total of 626 units of blood, beating the overall goal by more than 60 units.

A city-by-city breakdown of the collection numbers is listed below:

  1. Laurel: 122
  2. Waynesboro: 101
  3. Petal: 83
  4. Columbia: 62
  5. Hattiesburg: 48
  6. Collins: 36
  7. Wiggins: 34
  8. Sumrall: 32
  • Vitalant Hattiesburg Collection Center: 108

A big thanks goes out to all the donors who participated. WDAM 7 looks forward to participating in this life-saving blood drive for years to come.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.