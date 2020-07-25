First Alert: Afternoon thunderstorms possible through the weekend

Overnight Saturday, expect cloudy skies to continue with lows in the lower 70s. On Sunday, look for a 60% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s. For much of next week, there is a chance for mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day with highs in the mid-80s on Monday through Wednesday and in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday and around 90. By Saturday, lows will continue to be in the lower to mid-70s.