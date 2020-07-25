Bodies of man, teen who drowned in Bouie River recovered

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bodies of two men who drowned in the Bouie River Friday afternoon have been recovered by authorities.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department says the two victims were found by divers, submerged in 8-10 feet of water, about 75 yards apart, approximately a quarter mile north of the Leaf River Bridge.
The first victim was found about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The second victim was found about 10:45 a.m.
Authorities say the victims, aged 37 and 17, had been fishing in the river with family members when they decided to wade into shallow water to cool off. Family members said they then stepped into deep water and were swept away.
Family members told authorities that the victims could not swim.
Authorities began looking for the men about 5 p.m. Friday and searched for more than four hours, before suspending the search for the night. They began looking for them again at daybreak.
Agencies participating in the search are the FCSO, the Forrest County Dive Team, Forrest County Emergency Operations Center, the Hattiesburg Fire Department, the Petal Fire Department, the Jones County Dive Team and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Their identities have not been released yet.
