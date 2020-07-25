Black Lives Matter Miss. holding unity walk in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of Black Lives Matter Mississippi are holding a unity walk in Laurel.
The unity walk started on Queensburg Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and will end at the Jones County Chancery Courthouse downtown, where there are expected to be speakers and a voter registration booth.
Group leaders say they are marching to address police brutality and systemic, structural and institutional racism.
WDAM 7 has a crew covering the march. We will bring you updates throughout the evening on WDAM News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. and on WDAM.com.
