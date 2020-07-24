Wayne County School District to hold a two-day registration event next week

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - School officials in Wayne County will be hosting a two-day, in-person registration for students next week.
It will be held in the high school’s commons area on Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
For those who can register online, you are urged to do so on the school’s website.
If attending the in-person registration, parents are asked to only send a single member from your family to the event.
Wayne County School Superintendent Tommy Branch says there’s a lot of things the staff is doing in order to get classes back on track and this is something the parents can do to help.
“We’ve got a lot of challenges to start school anyway, as well as trying to still accommodate and get everybody registered,” Branch said. “If you can get that done now, we would really appreciate it. We have a lot of students that have not registered, and if you haven’t done so, I really encourage you to do so. Please take advantage of opportunities we have to register and do so.”
Faculty and staff will be onsite to assist with the registration and face masks are required.
Forms will be in black boxes outside of the high school’s Fairview Street entrance side and after being completed, they can be placed in the appropriate box located there as well.
School starts for all Wayne County schools on Aug. 10.
