Two more City of Hattiesburg employees test positive for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two more employees from the City of Hattiesburg were reported having tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.
The city made the announcement that a Hattiesburg Policed Department employee and a Hattiesburg Fire Department employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
One employee has not been to work since Sunday, July 19, and is reported to have had three direct exposures and 0 indirect exposures.
The case is related to an exposure that was recently reported. Two of the three employees on the tracing list were tested this week to prior reported exposures those results came back negative. The other employee is being tested.
The second employee has not been at work since Wednesday, July 23, but their case is not related to cases that were previously reported within its department.
Two direct exposures and 0 indirect exposures were reported, and the direct exposures are being tested.
As of now, the city’s total workforce COVID-19 cases are at 29 since March.
All employees with direct and indirect exposures for these cases were notified of the positive test results, and employees who were not directly/indirectly exposed can also be tested for cautionary measures.
An Exposure and Symptoms Protocol for City of Hattiesburg Essential Employees has been created and you can access it by clicking here. The protocol is based on guidelines placed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and input from the medical community in the city.
The city has created a page on its website to report COVID-19 cases in its employees along with other virus-related information. You visit the page by clicking here.
