Seminary to hold special election on Mississippi Power rebates

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - An upcoming special election in Seminary will determine how much the town receives in rebate money from Mississippi Power.
Currently, Seminary gets 3% in rebates from monthly residential electric bills, which comes out to about $8,300 a year.
On Aug. 4, residents will either vote yes to continue the 3% rebates or no, which means the town will receive just 2%.
Seminary Mayor Rick Hux is urging residents to vote yes.
“If we don’t get the three, if the no’s prevail and we’re at 2%, that net loss of about $8,300 has got to come from somewhere,” Hux said. “So, it’s likely that we would probably have to raise property taxes to offset that.”
The special election will take place from 7 a.m. until 7 a,m. at the Seminary Depot.
