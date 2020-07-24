Rainbands from Hanna coming this weekend

We’re starting off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. Scattered thunderstorms will fire later this morning and into the afternoon as the outer rainbands of Tropical Storm Hanna move through the area. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Scattered thunderstorms will continue tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be held down into the low 90s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with hit-or-miss thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Next week, it looks like the chance for rain will stick around on Monday before drying out a bit on Tuesday. Highs will be around 90.
Then summertime afternoon storms return by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the low 90s.
